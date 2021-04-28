Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.