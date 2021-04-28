Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

