First Bank (FRBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FRBA opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

