First Bank (FRBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.
First Bank has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of FRBA opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
