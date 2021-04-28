Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,520.0%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

