Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS.

Shares of ARLP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $774.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

