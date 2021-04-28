Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.500-19.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.57 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.57.

BIIB opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

