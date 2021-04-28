Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

