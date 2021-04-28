Scotiabank Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

Shares of CE stock opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Celanese by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Celanese by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

