Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.35. 288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63.

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.