Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Trading Up 0.3%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.53 and last traded at $66.12. Approximately 7,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyocera Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

