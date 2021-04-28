Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

