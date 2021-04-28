OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Plans Dividend of $0.44

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

