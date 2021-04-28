Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $10.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $370.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

