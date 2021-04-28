Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 2,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

