Analysts Set Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) PT at $16.50

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

LMNL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

