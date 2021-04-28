Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.070-2.270 EPS.

NYSE:EW opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.93.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

