Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,530.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,469.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,398.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

