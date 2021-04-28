Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.
TSCO opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80.
In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
