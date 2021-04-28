Fountain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,378.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. Fountain has a market cap of $1.02 million and $7,378.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.57 or 0.00860719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.82 or 0.07891929 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

