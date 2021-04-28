Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

WM stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

