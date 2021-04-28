Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

MSFT stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

