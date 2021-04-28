C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

