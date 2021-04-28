Gold Poker Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $31,471.06 and approximately $2,449.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00274159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.18 or 0.01039267 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.53 or 0.00713070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.69 or 0.99943045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

