EnterCoin Price Up 45% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 45% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $187,821.38 and $38,973.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00859652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00097233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.63 or 0.07916378 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

