Analysts Offer Predictions for Nautilus, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Nautilus’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Nautilus by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 139,085 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.