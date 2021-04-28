-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

FRGI stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $367.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.