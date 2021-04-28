-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

FRGI stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $367.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

