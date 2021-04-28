$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,936,903. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

