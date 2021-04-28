Brokers Set Expectations for eBay Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

eBay stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

