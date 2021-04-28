Datacoin Trading Up 98.2% This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 98.2% higher against the dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $43,699.60 and approximately $19.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001159 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018715 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

