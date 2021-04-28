Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

