Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Newmont has raised its dividend payment by 316.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.