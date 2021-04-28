Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after buying an additional 244,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $53,293,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.