Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.