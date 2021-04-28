Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.35.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.