Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

