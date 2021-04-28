Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.26. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

