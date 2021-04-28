Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 282.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

