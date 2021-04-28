Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after acquiring an additional 705,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

