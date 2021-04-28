Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,299 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 738% compared to the average volume of 632 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Everi has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

