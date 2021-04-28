Colliers Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knowles in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Knowles stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

