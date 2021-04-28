FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Provident Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

