Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 over the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

