Park-Ohio (PKOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a P/E ratio of -153.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

