Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 200 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $139.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

