Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €34.20 ($40.24) and last traded at €36.28 ($42.68). Approximately 362,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.70 ($43.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.80.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

