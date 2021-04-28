Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

