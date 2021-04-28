ONOToken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded up 584.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One ONOToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ONOToken has traded up 2,611.7% against the US dollar. ONOToken has a market cap of $286.55 million and $17.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.00863563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.31 or 0.07910770 BTC.

ONOToken Coin Profile

ONOT is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONOToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

