Oppenheimer Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after buying an additional 582,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

