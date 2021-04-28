TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.31.

Shares of TEL opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of -187.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

