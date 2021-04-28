Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aecon Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

TSE:ARE opened at C$18.84 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.15 and a one year high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.20.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.58%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

